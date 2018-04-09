Netko Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Netko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Netko has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netko has a market cap of $752,047.00 and approximately $615.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00760707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00173770 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Netko Profile

NETKO is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 5,147,690 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netko is netko.tech.

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

