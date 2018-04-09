NetSuite (NYSE:N) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about NetSuite (NYSE:N) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetSuite earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5949146081563 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

N stock remained flat at $$90.34 during midday trading on Monday. 101,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NetSuite has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

