NeuLion (NEUL) vs. MSG Networks (MSGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

NeuLion (OTCMKTS: NEUL) and MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NeuLion and MSG Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuLion -32.77% -13.94% -9.43% MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuLion and MSG Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuLion $95.57 million 2.40 -$31.31 million ($0.04) -20.51 MSG Networks $675.35 million 2.51 $167.34 million $2.22 10.16

MSG Networks has higher revenue and earnings than NeuLion. NeuLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSG Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeuLion and MSG Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A MSG Networks 1 2 5 0 2.50

MSG Networks has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Given MSG Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSG Networks is more favorable than NeuLion.

Volatility and Risk

NeuLion has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of NeuLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of MSG Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSG Networks beats NeuLion on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

