Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,625 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $128,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,983 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $8,505,135.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at $27,243,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,136 shares of company stock worth $30,001,192. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $76.85 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $6,907.43, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $95.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.23.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

