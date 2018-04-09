Neurometrix Inc (NURO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 7.66% of Neurometrix worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders and diabetes. The Company is engaged in the sale of medical equipment, and consumables and accessories. It has two principal product lines: Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests.

