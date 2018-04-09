Neutron Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Neutron has a market cap of $3.63 million and $5,842.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032552 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00656423 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022059 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001987 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019039 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 35,003,456 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. “

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

