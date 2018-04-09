Neutron (NTRN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Neutron has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $5,187.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032362 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00647339 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022927 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001938 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 35,007,710 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. “

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

