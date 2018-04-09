Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,306,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,408,484. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113,394.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

