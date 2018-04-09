New Age Beverages (NBEV) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2931409466616 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

New Age Beverages stock remained flat at $$2.12 during midday trading on Monday. 193,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,280. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. The company offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.

