New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded at Vetr

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a $18.86 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Inv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Inv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New Residential Inv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Inv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

New Residential Inv stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,485.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.91. New Residential Inv has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. New Residential Inv had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Inv will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Residential Inv by 535.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,640,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Inv during the fourth quarter worth $11,843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Inv by 96.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 518,089 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Inv by 41.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,734,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 512,474 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in New Residential Inv in the fourth quarter worth $9,119,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Inv

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

