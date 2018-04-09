New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,047,556 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 42,683,875 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,132,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,700,000 after buying an additional 518,946 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bank by 33.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 27,831,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,742,000 after buying an additional 7,036,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,845,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,126,000 after buying an additional 348,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,661,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,973,000 after buying an additional 350,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in New York Community Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $47,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Community Bank from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bank in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

NYCB opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,157.09, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. New York Community Bank has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.29 million. New York Community Bank had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 25.91%. research analysts expect that New York Community Bank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-short-interest-update-updated.html.

About New York Community Bank

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.