New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New York Mortgage Trust earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8590900929162 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 74.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market cap of $667.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.01. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $6.69.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.38%. New York Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

NYMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

