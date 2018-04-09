New York Times (NYT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about New York Times (NYSE:NYT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York Times earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.667173267312 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE:NYT opened at $23.60 on Monday. New York Times has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,889.75, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on New York Times and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Toben sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,954.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,906,164 shares of company stock worth $45,131,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

