Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires 52,352 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX)

Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Newfield Exploration worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at $6,939,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 973,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 111,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 220,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,843.26, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,109.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires 52,352 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/newfield-exploration-co-nfx-shares-bought-by-elkfork-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.