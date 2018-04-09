Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,960 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Newfield Exploration worth $43,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NFX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Newfield Exploration in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital set a $50.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,990. The stock has a market cap of $4,843.27, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 8,250 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,109.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

