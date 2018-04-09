NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NewLink Genetics to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NLNK opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.05, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.22. NewLink Genetics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $20.47.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 250.60%. sell-side analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NewLink Genetics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NewLink Genetics by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

