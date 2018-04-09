Newmont Mining Co. (NEM) Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Mining by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Newmont Mining by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Mining by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Newmont Mining by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $20,960.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. analysts expect that Newmont Mining Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $50,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $919,544 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Newmont Mining Co. (NEM) Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/newmont-mining-corp-nem-position-lifted-by-glenmede-trust-co-na-updated-updated.html.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.