Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Ford Motor (F)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 529,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,821,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $4,687,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $324,831.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.78 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NYSE F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,457,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,947,980. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $44,422.07, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

