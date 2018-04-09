NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.75 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, FreiExchange, Tradesatoshi and Graviex. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and $12,153.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.01711590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008097 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016021 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001172 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021062 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York.”

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tradesatoshi, YoBit, Graviex and FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewYorkCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.