Shares of Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 474.06 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.57), with a volume of 23362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459 ($6.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications’s previous dividend of $1.80.

In other Next Fifteen Communications news, insider Tim Dyson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.36), for a total value of £675,000 ($954,063.60).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $474.06” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/next-fifteen-communications-nfc-hits-new-1-year-high-at-474-06.html.

Next Fifteen Communications Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers digital content, marketing, public relation, consumer, technology, marketing software, market research, public affairs, and policy communications services.

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.