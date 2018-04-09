Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) Insider Sells £675,000 in Stock

Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC) insider Tim Dyson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($954,063.60).

Shares of LON:NFC traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 465 ($6.57). 23,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,424. Next Fifteen Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 351.25 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($6.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Next Fifteen Communications Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers digital content, marketing, public relation, consumer, technology, marketing software, market research, public affairs, and policy communications services.

