Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.79. 28,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44,292.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

