Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News stories about Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nielsen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4528381705301 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11,262.82, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $626,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

