Nike’s (NKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs set a $59.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.95 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Nike in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nike from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $109,899.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 69,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 343,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 715,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth about $9,641,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,269,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,045 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

