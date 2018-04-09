Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NINE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NINE stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 39,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,363. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

In related news, Director Gary L. Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

