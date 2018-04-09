Nitro Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Nitro has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar. One Nitro token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular exchanges. Nitro has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $12,252.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00760922 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00175433 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not possible to buy Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

