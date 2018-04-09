Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) Stake Lowered by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,932 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Noble were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,152,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after buying an additional 2,459,833 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,696,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Noble by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,385,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 914,823 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Noble by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,408,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 864,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $4.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

NE opened at $3.71 on Monday. Noble Co. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $915.54, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Noble had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $329.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

