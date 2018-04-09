Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report sales of $656.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.57 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $566.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $656.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 72.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,386 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $18,213,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,457.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 596,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 312.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 498,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.77. 847,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,702.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.

