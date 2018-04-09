Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs raised Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase raised Nomura from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,726.60, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nomura has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.22%. equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

