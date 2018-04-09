Nomura (NMR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News headlines about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nomura earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.5636454639023 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NMR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 175,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,407. The company has a market capitalization of $19,726.60, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.75. Nomura has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.79%. sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMR. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

