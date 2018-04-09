Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Noodles & Company’s FY2018 Earnings (NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Noodles & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of NDLS stock remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,619. The company has a market cap of $301.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of -0.50. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 809,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 437,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/noodles-co-ndls-expected-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-0-06-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.