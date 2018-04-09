Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after buying an additional 793,891 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $156,907.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

