Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) and The Competition Critical Review

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) is one of 5 public companies in the “Primary aluminum” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Norsk Hydro ASA to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Norsk Hydro ASA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors 80 244 265 14 2.35

As a group, “Primary aluminum” companies have a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Norsk Hydro ASA’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norsk Hydro ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Primary aluminum” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of shares of all “Primary aluminum” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA’s peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $13.93 billion $1.08 billion 12.17 Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors $11.01 billion $257.18 million 24.92

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Norsk Hydro ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Norsk Hydro ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norsk Hydro ASA pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Primary aluminum” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 22.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 7.97% 9.50% 6.26% Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors 4.28% 7.07% 3.93%

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA peers beat Norsk Hydro ASA on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) is an integrated aluminum company with operations in various activities along the aluminum industry’s value chain. The Company operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, which includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Primary Metal, which includes primary aluminum production and casting activities; Metal Markets, which include sales activities relating to products from the its primary metal plants and operational responsibility for Hydro’s stand-alone remelters, as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Rolled Products, which include Hydro’s rolling mills; Energy, which includes energy sourcing for Hydro’s aluminum operations around the world, and Other and eliminations, which consists of its captive insurance company Industriforsikring, its industry parks, internal service providers, operation of Sapa and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.