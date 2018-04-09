North American Energy Partners Buys 155,900 Shares of North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NOA) Stock

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Energy Partners acquired 155,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,091,300.00.

North American Energy Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, North American Energy Partners acquired 252,100 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,802,515.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, North American Energy Partners purchased 10,700 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$72,225.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, North American Energy Partners purchased 8,200 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,924.00.

On Monday, March 26th, North American Energy Partners purchased 107,700 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$754,977.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, North American Energy Partners purchased 8,600 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$61,060.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, North American Energy Partners purchased 800 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$5,008.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, North American Energy Partners purchased 177,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,113,330.00.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.26. 184,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,733. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.52 and a 12 month high of C$7.48.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.70 million. North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

