North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NOA) Director Sells C$40,797.18 in Stock

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.11, for a total value of C$40,797.18.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 8,556 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total value of C$61,346.52.

On Friday, March 16th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 8,810 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$59,908.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.

TSE:NOA opened at C$7.11 on Monday. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.52 and a 12-month high of C$7.48.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.70 million. North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of North American Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

