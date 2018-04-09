North American Energy Partners’ (NOA) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their top pick rating on shares of North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

TSE NOA opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. North American Energy Partners has a 1 year low of C$4.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.48.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of C$82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

In other North American Energy Partners news, insider North American Energy Partners bought 177,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,113,330.00. Also, insider Joseph Charles Lambert bought 5,900 shares of North American Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$36,580.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 583,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,319 and sold 30,329 shares valued at $212,482.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

