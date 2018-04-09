Northcoast Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Szafraniec now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Signet Jewelers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.65.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $37.43 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,265.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 90,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/northcoast-research-research-analysts-cut-earnings-estimates-for-signet-jewelers-sig.html.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.