3,317 Shares in Nike (NKE) Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.35 to $64.46 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Buckingham Research set a $71.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $67.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109,899.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

