Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,552,000 after buying an additional 97,590 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 67,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,696.37, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Dodson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $58,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $28,158.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/northwest-natural-gas-co-nwn-position-boosted-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.