NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

NBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 389.40% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

