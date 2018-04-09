Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novavax (NVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $2.25 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.43.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.36, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Novavax by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

