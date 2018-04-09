Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVAX. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

NVAX remained flat at $$2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,074. The company has a market cap of $694.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Novavax has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,376,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Novavax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Novavax by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 567,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/novavax-nvax-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.