NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “NRG Yield, Inc. acquires, owns and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation as well as thermal infrastructure assets primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. NRG Yield, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NYLD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 431,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,187.66, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.18.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NRG Yield, Inc. Class C had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.92 million. equities research analysts predict that NRG Yield, Inc. Class C will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Yield, Inc. Class C news, insider Christopher S. Sotos purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 280,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Roystone Capital Management LP grew its stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 422,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

