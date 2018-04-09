Nucor Co. (NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $5.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $24.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.48 billion to $25.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

NYSE:NUE opened at $61.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,422.77, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nucor has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $917,749.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 333,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,401,653. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $207,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,312,607 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

