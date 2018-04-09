Numis Securities Boosts IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target to GBX 781

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 760 ($10.74) to GBX 781 ($11.04) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($13.50) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IG Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 833.50 ($11.78).

Shares of IG Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 816.50 ($11.54). 833,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.50 ($11.84).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services.

