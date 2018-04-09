Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 220 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JUST. JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.16) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 184.83 ($2.61).

JUST stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 138.90 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.55 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

About Just Group

Just Group plc, formerly JRP Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and drawdown contracts, and invests the premiums received from these contracts in corporate bonds, lifetime mortgage advances, and other financial investments.

