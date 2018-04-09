Numis Securities Reaffirms top pick Rating for St. James’s Place (STJ)

Numis Securities restated their top pick rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,361 ($19.10) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($19.23) to GBX 1,390 ($19.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,288 ($18.08) to GBX 1,313 ($18.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($21.06) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,327.85 ($18.64).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($14.84) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,008 ($14.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,279.50 ($17.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.45 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.41.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Iain Cornish purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £73,840 ($103,649.64).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

