BidaskClub Downgrades Nutrisystem (NTRI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrisystem from $67.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $52.00 price target on Nutrisystem and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutrisystem in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrisystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Nutrisystem from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrisystem has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. Nutrisystem has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. Nutrisystem had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nutrisystem will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Nutrisystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Nutrisystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In other Nutrisystem news, CEO Dawn M. Zier sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $1,571,114.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keira Krausz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,831 shares of company stock worth $3,070,319. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRI. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period.

Nutrisystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

