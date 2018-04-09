NV5 (NVEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.05 Million

Analysts predict that NV5 (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce $92.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the lowest is $87.00 million. NV5 posted sales of $64.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 will report full year sales of $92.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $405.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $429.90 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NV5.

NV5 (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. NV5 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NV5 stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NV5 has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $609.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $545,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $137,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NV5 by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,054,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NV5 by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

