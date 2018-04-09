Peel Hunt Lowers NWF Group (NWF) to Hold

NWF Group (LON:NWF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NWF Group stock remained flat at $GBX 191 ($2.70) during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,009. NWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.64).

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds, the sale and distribution of fuel oils, and the warehousing and distribution of ambient groceries. The Company operates through three segments: Feeds, Food and Fuels. The Feeds segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds and other agricultural products.

